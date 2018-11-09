Emma Stone Spiced Up Her Life by Renaming Herself After Baby Spice

By now, Emma Stone's love of the Spice Girls is well-documented.

But when the 30-year-old Oscar winner appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday to promote her movie The Favourite, she initially tried to play it cool after Jimmy Fallon asked if it's true that she's obsessed with the world-famous girl group. "Not me," Stone said. Before long, the animated actress laughed, saying, "Guess what? Actually, I was lying just now. I am! I am one!"

Asked to pick a favorite member, Stone fired back, "Who do you think my favorite is?"

The answer was obvious to Fallon (and just about everyone else): Emma Bunton.

"I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am," Stone laughed. "So, that's, like, pretty messed up. It wasn't necessarily because of her, but in second grade, did I go up to the teacher and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was."