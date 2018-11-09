See Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and More Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models in Dazzling After-Party Looks

After rocking it out on the runway, this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models took their couture to the pink carpet.

Once the 2018 show wrapped at Pier 94 in the Big Apple on Thursday, the stunners changed out of their one-of-a-kind wings and lingerie and got ready to party. Donning an array of styles—from a Versace jumpsuit to glimmering Zuhair Murad fringe—the models did not skimp on the glamour as they posed in their standout looks.

After photographers got all the striking shots, the catwalk pros headed into the party, where famous faces like one of this year's performers Shawn Mendes and The Daily Show host Trevor Noahwere spotted in a VIP section by the DJ booth.