Michelle Obama Reveals Miscarriage, IVF and Marriage Counseling With Barack Obama

There were some things we did not know about our former first lady.

Michelle Obama, the woman who served alongside husband Barack Obama as America's first family for two terms, has long been a beloved and relatable figure in the country. In her upcoming book, Becoming, however, the mother of two shed light on some personal battles she long kept out of the public spotlight.

Among those struggles was her and Barack's challenge to start a family. As ABC News anchor Robin Roberts reported on Friday, Michelle had gotten pregnant and then suffered a miscarriage.

"I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them," Obama said in the exclusive interview with Roberts. "We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken."

Through in-vitro fertilization, the couple conceived their two daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17. "That's one of the reasons why I think it's important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen and the biological clock is real because egg production is limited and I realized that as I was 34 and 35. We had to do IVF," she told Roberts. "I think it's the worst thing that we do to each other as women—not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don't work."