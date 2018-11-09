Kim Kardashian Forced to Evacuate Her Home Amid Wildfire

Kim Kardashian was forced to evacuate her home on Thursday night after a wildfire started spreading in California.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just returning from a trip when she saw the flames from the window of her private plane. Once she touched down, she had to quickly gather her belongings and head to safer grounds.

"Pray for Calabasas," she wrote on Instagram. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

Kardashian also shared footage of the police and fire departments responding to the emergency.

"Fire fighters are arriving," she wrote in another post. "Thank you for all that you do for us."

Luckily, the reality star was able to flee the scene quickly.

"They are evacuating everyone right now from all of their homes," she said in a video of her heading out in her car. The voice of one of her three children could also be heard in the background.