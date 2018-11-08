Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

That's no more true than with Hope herself, who started to dabble in some dark magic after she thought Landon betrayed her (which he did, but not to the level or for the reasons she had thought). None of the Mikaelsons ever did well with betrayal, but at least this time Hope only got punished with trash duty, and nobody died or anything.

"Klaus made a little bit of an appearance in Hope in this episode, which is really sad, I think," Russell says. "I hope that I get to play it a little more because it was really fun for me as an actor. Hope has a lot going on inside of her. Just the fact that the only one of her kind, battling three different natures inside of her at once. And also being raised by the family that she has, the Michaelsons and the Marshalls really has bred her to be evil, but she's fighting the best way she can, and I think she's doing a pretty good job."

Trash duty even helped Hope begin what looks like it could be a nice friendship with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), so it's not all bad, but we really haven't even seen the beginning of what Hope can do as the only werewolf/vampire/witch in existence. Russell says we might see more of her other two slightly more monstrous sides later on in the season.

"Hope really has so many different layers to her and she's so unpredictable that she could go off any deep end at any time," Russell teases.