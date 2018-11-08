Shawn Mendes Catches the Attention of This Model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Shawn Mendes was in heaven at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter lit up the stage when he performed at Pier 94 in New York City today. Mendes sang his hit single "Lost In Japan," off his chart-topping self-titled album.

Clad in a classic black suit and acoustic guitar in hand, Shawn mixed and mingled with VS models like Winnie Harlow as they made their way down the runway. During one moment in particular, which was caught on camera by attendees and shared on social media, Sofia Rovenstine strutted past Shawn and blew a flirty kiss in his direction.

Ooh la la!

Additional performers included Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and The Struts. "The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet," the TV special's executive producer, Ed Razek, said. "We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world's top models."