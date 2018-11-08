Halsey Channels Her Inner Angel at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It's Halsey's time to spread her wings and fly! 

On Thursday evening, the powerhouse performer took the stage at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City as one of the musical performers for the event. 

As stunning models showcased the latest designs courtesy of the world-famous lingerie brand, Halsey rocked out to smash hits including "Without Me." In footage from inside the runway spectacular and shared on social media, Halsey reaches out for the hand of Bella Hadid and exclaims, "Holy cow!"

Halsey looked nothing short of angelic in a sheer feathered skirt and white crop top. 

The 24-year-old pop star was the first to admit she's long dreamt of performing at the annual event, taking to Instagram in the hours before her performance to showcase the physical results of her preparation for the anticipated moment. 

"Worked so hard for this!" Halsey captioned a jaw-dropping snapshot of her enviable physique. 

Other acts who took the stage for this year's production include Bebe RexhaThe ChainsmokersKelsea BalleriniRita OraShawn Mendes and The Struts.

These epic artists were joined by your favorite VS stunner, including Kendall JennerBella HadidGigi HadidStella MaxwellBehati PrinslooWinnie Harlow and Barbara Palvin.

Adam Levine's wife Behati, 30, is poised to make her return to the catwalk after missing the last two shows while pregnant. Lucky Angel Elsa Hosk was chosen to wear this year's $1 million Fantasy Bra, designed by Atelier Swarovski and boasting more than 2,100 Swarovski diamonds.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

