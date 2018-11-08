The Weeknd Cheers on Girlfriend Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Weeknd is Bella Hadid's no. 1 fan.

At the taping for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the singer sat front and center to cheer on his girlfriend as she walked in the popular fashion show for the third time. The Weeknd and Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid mingled before the show

This isn't the first time the artist has seen Bella strut her struff. In 2016, the singer serenaded the models for the "Secret Angel" themed part of the show. At the time, the two had just split, making for a slightly awkward encounter as Bella strut down the runway to the tune of "Starboy." Nonetheless, the pair showed off their model behavior during his performance.

Ahead of the show, Bella told her fans how grateful she is to once again don the angel wings. "i'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever," she wrote alongside a sexy photo. "i can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits."