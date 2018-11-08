The Weeknd Cheers on Girlfriend Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:10 PM

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Weeknd is Bella Hadid's no. 1 fan.

At the taping for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the singer sat front and center to cheer on his girlfriend as she walked in the popular fashion show for the third time. The Weeknd and Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid mingled before the show

This isn't the first time the artist has seen Bella strut her struff. In 2016, the singer serenaded the models for the "Secret Angel" themed part of the show. At the time, the two had just split, making for a slightly awkward encounter as Bella strut down the runway to the tune of "Starboy." Nonetheless, the pair showed off their model behavior during his performance. 

Ahead of the show, Bella told her fans how grateful she is to once again don the angel wings. "i'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever," she wrote alongside a sexy photo. "i can't wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits."

Photos

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The model has been preparing for the highly-anticipated event by dining on a variety of healthy foods. Fruits, yogurt and plenty of veggies were show-cased in photos of her organized fridge. "If anyone wants me to shop and organize their refrigerators I work mornings," she joked.

Bella has yet to reveal what her post-catwalk cheat meal will be, but her fellow models are already revealing what fast food they can't wait to get their hands on! Barbara Palvin revealed that her plans are to munch on a burger from Shake Shack, delivered with care by her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

