Gigi Hadid Shares What's It Like to Walk With Bella Hadid in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:05 PM

Sisters that strut together, stay together. 

Right before models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hit the catwalk of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018, there was a celebration: This year marks that first time in the show's history that sisters will hit the runway together. 

"It's honestly insane. Being able to look across of the room like this and see your family is a blessing," Gigi told E! News behind-the-scenes. "Not just at the VS show, but all over the world, I feel like I get have a piece of home with me. It's also great to be the first sisters in the VS show, and you know, that's really an honor for us. Yeah, it's crazy, but that's really fun for us and it's emotional."

Photos

12 Must-Know Beauty Secrets From Backstage of the Victoria's Secret Runway Show

She also shared that while she has one blood sister joining her as a VS angel, "All of the girls are like sisters to me, and sisters to us, and that's what's really fun about it. I think other girls see us and they maybe wish they had a sister, but me and Bella always are taking new sisters on a daily basis."

The model admits that after trying out for the annual runway three times and being denied, the show in itself means a lot her and her teenage self that "watched the shows and was in my little bras in the hallway practicing." 

"That first show was something I'll never forget, and every year, it's still such an honor to chosen again," she continued.

Beyond her sister joining her on the runway, Gigi also got candid about one another reason this year is special to her. Her health is better. 

"It's interesting because I've been pretty open with my experience with Hashimoto's Disease, my thyroid problem," she stated. "This is the first year that my thyroid is really balanced, so that's really nice for my body."

Check out more from the model in the video above!

