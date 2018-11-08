Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 5:48 PM
It's official: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has begun with the hottest names in the modeling industry hitting the runway.
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik—there will be over sixty women walking in the televised fashion show and over one hundred looks. We're talking larger-than-life wings, angelic (yet very sexy) beauty looks, ultra-sultry lingerie and musical performances from the likes of Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and Bebe Rexha. To say that the show will be epic would be an understatement.
Celebrating ten years walking in the show, Behati Prinsloo told E! News, "It's so fun. It feels like family."
"I'm so excited," Gigi said backstage.
We, in fact, are excited, too. And, once you scroll through the looks below, we have a feeling you'll be excited to watch it when the show airs in December.
Check out every look from the runway below!
Gigi Hadid's little sister shows her toned figure in black and white lingerie and a cropped jacket.
The model brings her stardom to the runway.
Before revealing the million dollar bra, the model hit the runway in celestial-inspired set.
We don't know what we love most: the sparkling over-the-knee boots, the lingerie set or these gravity-defying wings.
The model sparkles like the night sky in this lingerie set, complete by a sheer robe.
The singer performs in sparkling black lingerie with matching thigh-high boots and a beret hat. Then, she added layers of gold jewels for an epic look.
