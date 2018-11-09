From Sherlock Holmes to the Grinch: See Benedict Cumberbatch's Best Roles

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool / Getty Images -Universal Pictures
by Jennifer Kelleher | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool / Getty Images -Universal Pictures
You may recognize him from his role as Sherlock Holmes or as Doctor Strange in the Avengers series.
All we know is if anyone can go from a sneaky detective to a grouchy Grinch, it is Benedict Cumberbatch.
"I can get Grinchy in a car. I get quite Grinchy when I'm hangry or jet-lagged. That happens. But I don't have too much to get Grinchy about, honestly," Cumberbatch revealed to USA Today. "And I love Christmas for the reasons this film celebrates."
In honor of The Grinch hitting theatres today, we have gone back in time to break down our favorite films from the talented actor.
He has played a diverse array of roles in his career thus far and we have loved every minute of it. Look back on his unforgettable career in our gallery below.
Get your tickets to see Cumberbatch in The Grinch now because the movie hits theatres everywhere today!
(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Painful Divorce, Paparazzi Scandal and a Case of Cold Feet: All the Obstacles That Almost Kept Nick and Vanessa Lachey Apart
The Refreshing Realness of Claire Foy: Anxiety, Dealing With a Disfiguring Health Scare and Watching Titanic 100 Times
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?