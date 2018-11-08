What That Modern Family Pregnancy Means for the Show's Future

"We actually went into the planning of the season with the idea that if we got excited about certain changes in the characters' lives, we should do them, whether it was the final season or not," Lloyd explains. "Because it was just going to be good for the show, and we kind of planned that it could go either way. It would make for a very lively last season, but if we end up doing another season—and I think it's looking a little bit more likely that will happen—we'll just throw all these changes into people's lives, which is only good in terms of new stuff for us to explore."

Lloyd says there was a "strong argument" for waiting for Haley to get pregnant at a time when most people would prefer to start having kids, when they're settled, older, and ready for it. But that's not exactly the funniest scenario.

"There was an even stronger argument, which was it would be more fun to see her get pregnant when she isn't quite ready for it, because it will challenge her and it will challenge the family," he tells us. "So far, that's what we've been looking at, that she's sort of newly resumed a relationship with Dylan [Reid Ewing], testing where they are, you know. They have both matured in their lives but is that enough to make them really great together? And then this pretty massive challenge lands in their laps."