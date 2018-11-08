Orlando Bloom, Henry Cavill and More Dapper Stars Attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

The stars are out tonight!

Familiar faces like Orlando Bloom, Irina Shayk, Jason Derulo and Henry Cavill flocked to Komische Oper in Berlin for Thursday's GQ Germany Men of the Year Awards 2018.

The annual gathering recognizes the men and women who've played an important role in informing global culture over the past 12 months in areas of music, fashion, film, television, sports and politics. Ten awards were passed out during the star-studded gala, which was hosted by German actress Barbara Schöneberger.

Check out the complete list of GQ Men of the Year Awards winners below, and keep scrolling for plenty of must-see red carpet moments!

Song of the Year: Severija Janusauskaite, "To Ashes, To Dust"

Designer of the Year: Dries van Noten

Music International: Jason Derulo

Sports Icon: Bastian Schweinsteiger

Movie International: Henry Cavill

TV National: The Boat

TV International: Patrick Dempsey

Style: Orlando Bloom

Fashion Icon: Donatella Versace

Legend: Herbert Grönemeyer