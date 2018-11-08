Emily Blunt Reveals How Many Times John Krasinski Watched The Devil Wears Prada

Yes, even John Krasinski loves The Devil Wears Prada.

While Emily Blunt has been in more than a few fantastic films over her career, many pop culture fans will never forget her role as Emily in the 2006 project.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood actress traveled to Anna Wintour's Vogue office to participate in the publication's 73 Questions.

What came next were some amazing confessions about her favorite movies.

When asked to share her favorite scene to shoot in The Devil Wears Prada, Emily revealed it was "where I was really, really, really sick." As for how many times John has seen the film, Emily's answer may surprise you.