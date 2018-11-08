Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have welcomed a healthy baby girl.

The actress revealed she and the Miami Heat basketball player welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Instagram on Thursday. Union made the announcement by sharing a candid picture of the duo holding the newborn at the hospital. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

She also captioned the sweet moment with the song lyrics for "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers.

This is Gabrielle's first child and Dwyane's fourth. Their sweet little girl will join half-brothers Zaire, Xavier and Zion, two of which Dwyane shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches.

The happy news comes after the pair struggled to conceive for many years. Last year, Union candidly revealed in her book that she suffered over eight miscarriages in recent years as she and Dwyane attempted to welcome a child with the help of IVF.