Ariana Grande's Advice for Couples Wanting to Get Engaged: ''Don't''

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:55 PM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is speaking her truth.

On The Zoe Report's Instagram page, the lifestyle blog shared their "13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring". However, Ariana had some advice of her own to share. She warned readers: "Don't." 

Judging by her sassy commentary, it seems the star learned firsthand why some are keen to avoid proposals. Nearly one month ago, the singer and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson called off their four-month engagement.

At the time, the split was amicable, however, Pete's jokes about their quick engagement was enough to prompt a response from the pop star. Soon after seeing the clip, Ariana said in a since-deleted tweet, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. Thank u, next."

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

"She wasn't amused by Pete's jokes at all," a source told E! News afterward. "They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her. She knew he would see her tweet."

Nonetheless, Ariana expressed her gratitude for the lessons she learned from their time together in her new song "Thank You, Next." In the song, she sings, "Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

Ariana also thanks other exes, like the late Mac Miller, in the catchy tune.

And, in the hit song, Ariana seemingly implies that she has sworn off dating for the time being, having found comfort in who she is as an independent woman. "But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that," she sings. 

