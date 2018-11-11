Voting Isn't Over! Tell Us if Black Panther or Avengers Should Win Movie of 2018 at the PCAs

  By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther

Ready, set, go vote!

We know you thought PCAs voting was over on Oct. 19 but we've reopened it for the People's Power Vote. That's right, you can still decide which film will take home the trophy for Movie of 2018 at tonight's E! People's Choice Awards.

It's now come down to two top finalists. The big question: do you want Avengers: Infinity War or Black Panther to be victorious at the PCAs?

We know it's hard to pick, but your favorite box office hit needs your help to become the PCAs Movie of 2018 winner.

With only hours left until the show, it's your last chance to have your voice heard and to pick which film will walk away with one of the night's biggest prizes.

The People's Power Vote starts now and closes during tonight's ceremony at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 10:30 p.m. ET, so get started now!

How do you vote for your favorite movie you ask? Just head to Twitter and tweet your final choice.

Melissa McCarthy Will Be Honored as the People's Icon of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards

For Avengers: Infinity War, tweet using these two hashtags: #InfinityWar and #TheMovie.

For Black Panther, tweet using these two hashtags: #BlackPanther and #TheMovie.

Be sure your voice is heard, include #TheMovie in your tweet, otherwise, your vote will not be counted in the final tally and that would be absolutely heartbreaking.

The final Twitter vote will ultimately decide which movie wins which means the people truly have the power at the PCAs.

Don't miss your opportunity be part of The People's Power Vote by using your favorite film's hashtag on Twitter before voting closes and watch the People's Choice Awards tonight to find out if Avengers: Infinity War or Black Panther becomes the winner of the Movie of 2018 category.

