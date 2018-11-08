Tour Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic's Idaho Vacation Home

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are taking their fans inside of their Idaho lake house!

When the E! News host and her entrepreneur beau like to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and Chicago, they head to their Lake Coeur d'Alene home for some family time with their son, Duke Rancic, 6. After purchasing the home two years ago, the couple decided to do some renovating on their vacation spot, giving it a total makeover with the help of interior designer Lonni Paul.

Now, with the stunning views of the lake, high ceilings, a large kitchen (completely with a fancy new fridge!) that opens up to their living room, Giuliana and Bill's place is perfect for entertaining friends and family.