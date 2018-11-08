Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Dies in Thousand Oaks Shooting

Wednesday night's tragic Thousand Oaks shooting has hit close to home for Tamera Mowry-Housley.

After spending Thursday in search of her niece, Alaina Housley, the actress confirmed in a joint statement with husband Adam Housley that the college freshman had been killed.

"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement issued to E! News on Thursday afternoon. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Just hours earlier, the Sister, Sister alum contacted Alaina's college suitemate, Ashley, on Twitter. "My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," Ashley tweeted.

"Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?" Tamera wrote back.