People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The people have spoken!

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are finally here and we can't wait to see which celebrities, songs, movies, TV shows and more take home that coveted PCAs trophy.

In a few short hours your favorite stars from every area of the entertainment world will be in Santa Monica to walk the red carpet and attend E!'s first-ever broadcast of the People's Choice Awards.

Sounds like a big deal, right? Well, it is, and not just for fans, but for the stars who will be taking home awards tonight because you voted for them.

Sure, you'll still love Riverdale if it doesn't win Drama TV Show of 2018, and you'll always have a special place in your heart for Drake even if he isn't named Male Artist of 2018, but it will be amazing to see which of your votes actually took your top choices to the winner's circle.