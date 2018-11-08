Emma Watson and Tom Felton Exchange Broomsticks for Skateboards in Harry Potter Reunion

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 11:28 AM
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
The co-stars that skateboard together, stay together!
It's been close to 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film hit the big screen. And to this day, Emma Watson and Tom Felton remain the best of friends.
On Thursday morning, the Hollywood actress took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with her co-star.
"Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she shared online when posing for a selfie.
If that wasn't special enough, Emma shared a video of the twosome riding a skateboard together. "#TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999," she captioned the post that appeared to be filmed near the coast.
This certainly isn't the first time the Harry Potter cast has reunited for a variety of reasons. Whether visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios theme parks or traveling to Broadway to support a familiar face, you never know where the gang will show up.
Take a look at just some of the magical reunions in our gallery below.
Tom Felton supported his former co-star Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway at the Studio 54 Theatre during previews for The Lifespan of a Fact with co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.
Joined by Ruper Grint (Ron Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) enjoyed an unexpected reunion at State Social House on the famous Sunset Strip.
Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, a.k.a. Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright, reunited in July 2016 after the actress wanted to see her co-star at his off-Broadway play, Privacy.
Article continues below
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
During the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson presented the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category together. And for those who don't recall, the Twilight star appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) reunited in Los Angeles for a friendly reunion. "Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!" Matthew joked on Instagram.
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Domhnall Gleeson, Evanna Lynch, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Warwick Davis, Tom Felton and Bonnie Wright attended The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley Grand Opening at Universal Orlando back in June 2014.
Article continues below
Before Tom Felton's new series Origin premiered on YouTube, Emma Watson showed her support by sharing a selfie with her co-star. "Tom's @OriginSeries is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend," she wrote.
And for those wanting to check out Tom's new project, Origin premieres on YouTube next Wednesday.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?