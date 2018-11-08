Patricia Altschul Wins Shadiest Reaction to Ashley Jacobs' Southern Charm Exit

The art of Southern Charm includes fabulous galas, flamingo parties and maybe some shade throwing.

Earlier this week, Ashley Jacobs appeared to confirm on Instagram that she was not returning to the Bravo reality show.

"After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season. I've been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don't want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show," she wrote to her followers. "Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don't think I'll ever have a fair shot."

Ashley continued, "I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey."