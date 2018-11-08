Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Behind-the-Scenes With Adriana Lima and More Models

It's almost time for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Victoria's Secret Angels Adriama Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo and models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and are just five of the familiar faces who will return to the Victoria's Secret runway at this year's event. There are also more than a dozen newbies who will walk the lingerie brand's catwalk for the first time, including Winnie Harlow and Josie Canseco.

The musical guests who will also take the stage are Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendesand The Struts.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be taped at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday.

Check out photos of the Victoria's Secret models backstage, getting ready for the big show.