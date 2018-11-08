Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Behind-the-Scenes With Adriana Lima and More Models

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 8:34 AM
It's almost time for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!
Victoria's Secret Angels Adriama Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo and models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and are just five of the familiar faces who will return to the Victoria's Secret runway at this year's event. There are also more than a dozen newbies who will walk the lingerie brand's catwalk for the first time, including Winnie Harlow and Josie Canseco.
The musical guests who will also take the stage are Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendesand The Struts.
The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be taped at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday.
Check out photos of the Victoria's Secret models backstage, getting ready for the big show.
The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC on December 2.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?