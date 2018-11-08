Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Behind-the-Scenes With Adriana Lima and More Models

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 8:34 AM

It's almost time for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Victoria's Secret Angels Adriama LimaCandice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo and models Kendall JennerBella Hadid and are just five of the familiar faces who will return to the Victoria's Secret runway at this year's event. There are also more than a dozen newbies who will walk the lingerie brand's catwalk for the first time, including Winnie Harlow and Josie Canseco.

The musical guests who will also take the stage are Bebe RexhaThe ChainsmokersHalseyKelsea BalleriniRita OraShawn Mendesand The Struts.

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be taped at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday.

Check out photos of the Victoria's Secret models backstage, getting ready for the big show.

Behind-the-Scenes at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC on December 2.

