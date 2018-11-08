NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ladies Surprise Her

NeNe Leakes gets by with a little help from her friends. In the below sneak peek from Sunday's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe gets a very welcome surprise from her ATL ladies while in Miami.

This is the first time NeNe is hitting the comedy stage since husband Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis and Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton made sure she'd have some familiar faces in the audience.

"You lying asses," a surprised NeNe says to her friends.

"I still hate surprises, however, I'm really, really happy that they're here," NeNe says in a confessional.