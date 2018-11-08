NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ladies Surprise Her

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 8:00 AM
NeNe Leakes gets by with a little help from her friends. In the below sneak peek from Sunday's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe gets a very welcome surprise from her ATL ladies while in Miami.
This is the first time NeNe is hitting the comedy stage since husband Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis and Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton made sure she'd have some familiar faces in the audience.
"You lying asses," a surprised NeNe says to her friends.
"I still hate surprises, however, I'm really, really happy that they're here," NeNe says in a confessional.
The ladies also got to catch up with NeNe and hear how Gregg is doing since he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
"Seeing Gregg, of course I could tell that he's lost a little weight, but the biggest thing I can see is his spirit, his energy," Porsha says. "He's not going to let cancer beat him down. That makes me feel good, to look into his eyes and see that."
"I can't imagine what NeNe is really going through, so I just try to be there for her, I just try to be strong for her," Cynthia says.
Also in the episode, Kandi realizes she may know a thing or two about one of her cast members' new man and the women celebrate the opening of NeNe's Swaggalicious boutique.
NeNe recently appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and gave an update on Gregg, telling hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart that Gregg is doing "really well," and said it was up to Gregg to decide to do chemotherapy and how much he wanted to share about his battle on the show.
"I was surprised how open Gregg was this season, like, you guys are going to be shocked. He let the cameras all the way in," NeNe says.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
