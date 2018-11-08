Prince Charles Doesn't Spend Enough Time With His Grandchildren

Prince William and Prince Harry want to see more of their father, Prince Charles.

In the wide-ranging documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, premiering tonight on BBC One, both brothers express a shared desire for Charles to spend more time at home, especially as he's getting older. "It's something I'm working on heavily. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children," said William, 36, referring to his sons Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 6 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 3. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely—and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he is there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."

It's easy to understand why William feels that way, as he is famously close to his own grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. "Now that he's reached his 70th year, it's the perfect time to consolidate a little bit," he said of Charles, whose birthdate is Nov. 14, 1948. Like any good son, William added, "You're worried about having them around and making sure their health is OK. He's the fittest man I know, but equally, I want him to be fit until he's 95."

Even Charles' wife, Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles, agreed that he is a great grandfather—when he's around, that is. Mentioning her four grandchildren from her previous marriage, Camilla said, "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that. He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and laughing. My grandchildren adore him—absolutely adore him!"