YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

It's official: Jerika is over.

On Wednesday, famous Youtuber Jake Paul announced his split from Erika Costell in an emotional statement addressed to "Jake Paulers" on Twitter.

According to the lengthy letter, the two broke up a few weeks ago, but have done their "best to work it out & find a solution." However, they weren't able to reconcile.

Jake, who is related to Logan Paul, explained to his over 17 million fans, "After many discussions & some serious soul searching, it became apparent to us weeks ago, that we could no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend."

The statement continued, "While it was a truly heartbreaking decision, it is the healthiest thing for both of us."

Despite his sadness over the breakup, Jake told Jerika fans that he will "be forever grateful that she was part of my life."