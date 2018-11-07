Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

First a death, now a new life.

Modern Family is clearly doing it all this season, as just a couple episodes after we learned that DeDe Pritchett (Shelley Long) had passed away, we've now found out that Haley (Sarah Hyland) is pregnant!

The news came out after Haley got her lipstick stuck all the way up her nose during a round of bumper cars with Dylan (Reid Ewing) and had to go to the emergency room, all because they were trying to prove they were grown up, mature adults by being the oldest people playing games at the carnival. Haley and Dylan (the father? probably?) had to find out from the nurse, who was a little weirdly casual when she realized her patient had absolutely no idea what was going on.

Haley had been feeling insecure after Luke (Nolan Gould) used his new psych class knowledge to assess his family's personality types and declared that Haley was a Peter Pan who didn't want to grow up, so she and Dylan were going to go to a 4 1/2 hour play before deciding bumper cars were a better, much more adult idea.