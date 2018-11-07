Riverdale Goes Back In Time: The Craziest Things We Learned From "The Midnight Club"

Riverdale has now returned from its trip into the past, and a few things have become very clear.

First of all, no one should be playing Griffins and Gargoyles. Second of all, we didn't know the late '80s/early '90s were so cute, fashion-wise. And third, what a past the parents of Riverdale once had.

Alice (Madchen Amick) sat down with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and told her the story of how she and her not-yet-friends began playing the role-playing game one day during Saturday detention, and things got a little out of control. Alice (played by Reinhart) was pregnant at the time with Betty's mysterious half-brother Charles (who's also the half-brother of Betty's boyfriend Jughead but that's a discussion for another time), so she did not partake in the same drugs that the rest of the group was taking.

She did participate in the game, which was led by Penelope (played by Madelaine Petsch), though she kept discovering mysterious game set ups she was not responsible for. The group, which also included FP (Cole Sprouse), Fred (KJ Apa), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Hermione (Camila Mendes), and eventually Hiram (Michael Consuelos) grew extremely close as they snuck into the school to play the game...until Principal Featherhead (Anthony Michael Hall) went missing.