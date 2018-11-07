Halsey Puts Those John Mayer Romance Rumors to Rest With a "Groundbreaking Idea"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 5:21 PM
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Halsey wants you to know that there's "No Such Thing" as a romance with fellow singer John Mayer.
Mayer and Halsey have been openly flirtatious on Instagram as of late—especially after her recent breakup with G-Eazy—but a little fun and being friends with someone of the opposite sex does not equate to dating, according to the "Without Me" singer.
On Wednesday, she put any romance rumors to rest with a tweet that encapsulated her feelings about the situation in the form of a few rhetorical questions. "I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?" she wrote. "I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?"
The two artists have had a few friendly moments on social media this week, including a screenshot of Halsey on FaceTime with the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer. On Monday, Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks," on a photo of Halsey's YSL lipstick ad on her page.
Halsey has a tendency to show and tell exactly how it is, her tweet being one of the most recent examples. Less than a week after her split with G-Eazy, she released a music video for her song "Without Me," which is all about bad relationships. To top it off, there was even a G-Eazy lookalike in it. In a statement about "Without Me," she described the power of the song and why it means a lot to her. "The story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I've been in, or watched the people I love go through. It's a reminder that you deserve more," she wrote in an Instagram note.
Mayer's love life has also been in the news as of late. He and Cazzie David sat down for a chat on his Instagram Live show, Current Mood, and discussed sex and relationships. He subtly divulged that the number of women he has slept with is in the "sub-500" range.
The "Gravity" singer has been linked to a slew of famous women. Take a look at the gallery below to see some of his most famous flings.
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Mayer and the 9-1-1 actress sparked a romance in 2002. Though their relationship was reportedly brief, it's long been rumored that JLH inspired Mayer's hit song, "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
L. Cohen/WireImage for J Records
The 7-time Grammy winner went on to date the pop-country singer for almost a year, starting in 2006. Years later, Mayer told Playboy, "Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm." He later admitted that he regrets his comments.
Getty Images
After calling it quits with Simpson in 2007, Mayer was romantically linked to the Bad Teacher actress.
Article continues below
James Devaney/WireImage
That same year, the singer-songwriter was photographed getting flirty at a basketball game with the actress.
Kevin Mazur/VF/Getty Images
In 2008, Mayer started dating the Friends star. Their on-again, off-again romance officially came to an end in 2009, but Mayer later admitted he wasn't over it. "I've never really gotten over it," he told Rolling Stone in 2012. "It was one of the worst times of my life."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In 2009, Mayer took to Twitter to share that he wanted to work with the music superstar. The duo later collaborated on the song "Half of My Heart," which they also performed together on several occasions. During this time, Swift and Mayer reportedly started a romance, which may have served as the inspiration for T. Swift's song, "Dear John."
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
John and the pop star had a roller coaster of a relationship, which started in the summer of 2012. The two artists spent the next few years having an on-off relationship, with Perry later moving on to her current beau, Orlando Bloom.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Mayer and the "Without Me" singer have been getting flirty on social media recently following her split from G-Eazy. From FaceTime sessions to flirty Instagram comments, these two are sparking romance rumors! Halsey later shut down any rumors with a tweet that said, "I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together? I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?"
Thank you, Halsey, for bringing some "Clarity" to the situation.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?