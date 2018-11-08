15 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
Like clockwork, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show happens every year, and every year we are inspired to up our personal lingerie collection.
Well the time has come again and while you might not be able watch the show until December 2nd, today is the day it's actually being filmed. So in the spirit of revamping our lingerie wardrobes, here's a list of sexy items every woman should own.
Because, even if you're the shy type, there's nothing more empowering than expressing your sultry side with chic undergarments. Are we right?
BUY IT: Victoria's VERY SEXY NEW! Tulle Babydoll, $52
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Short Satin Kimono, $55
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Faux-Leather Bustier, $55
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS Faux Leather & Lace Mini Bustier, $60
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret , $50
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Scalloped Lace Teddy, $68
BUY IT: VERY SEXY Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy, $40
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Satin & Lace Slip, $50
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY NEW! Satin Plunge Slip, $52
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret BODY BY VICTORIA Velvet Long Line Demi Bra, $55
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Velvet Romper, $60
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Floral Lace Slip Dress, $58
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Lace-Up Slip, $55
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS Lace Bustier, $68
BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 Robe, $65
Now, just one more month 'til the actual show.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
