15 Victoria's Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Victoria Secret

Like clockwork, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show happens every year, and every year we are inspired to up our personal lingerie collection.

Well the time has come again and while you might not be able watch the show until December 2nd, today is the day it's actually being filmed. So in the spirit of revamping our lingerie wardrobes, here's a list of sexy items every woman should own.

Because, even if you're the shy type, there's nothing more empowering than expressing your sultry side with chic undergarments. Are we right? 

 

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Tulle Babydoll

BUY IT:  Victoria's VERY SEXY NEW! Tulle Babydoll, $52

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Satin Kimono

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Short Satin Kimono, $55

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Faux-Leather Bustier

BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Faux-Leather Bustier, $55

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Faux Leather & Lace Mini Bustier

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS Faux Leather & Lace Mini Bustier, $60

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Shine Supersoft Slip

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret , $50

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Scalloped Lace Teddy

BUY IT: Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Scalloped Lace Teddy, $68

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy

BUY IT:  VERY SEXY Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy, $40

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Satin & Lace Slip

BUY IT: Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY Satin & Lace Slip, $50

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Satin Plunge Slip

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret VERY SEXY NEW! Satin Plunge Slip, $52

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Velvet Long Line Demi Bra

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret BODY BY VICTORIA Velvet Long Line Demi Bra, $55

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Velvet Romper

BUY IT: Victoria's Secret Velvet Romper, $60

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Floral Lace Slip Dress

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Floral Lace Slip Dress, $58

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Lace-Up Slip

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS NEW! Lace-Up Slip, $55

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Lace Bustier

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret DREAM ANGELS Lace Bustier, $68

Shopping: Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Items Every Woman Should Own

Fashion Show 2018 Robe

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 Robe, $65

Now, just one more month 'til the actual show. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Victoria's Secret , Life/Style , Style , Fashion , VG , Top Stories
