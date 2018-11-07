Calling All Hopeless Romantics! Sleepless in Seattle Is Heading Back to Theaters

Get your tissues ready, because Sleepless in Seattle is returning to theaters!

In honor of the classic romantic comedy's 25th anniversary, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment are going to host screenings of the film in over 400 theaters across the country. For two nostalgia-filled night's, fans can once again experience watching the Tom Hanksfilm in theaters while munching on movie theater popcorn and licorice.

In the movie, Hanks plays a recently widowed father who shares his grief with a radio show host, after some encouragement from his young son. And, as luck would have it, Annie, played by Meg Ryan, is overcome with emotion after hearing his story. From there, the rest is history.

When the iconic film was first released in 1993, it earned over $17 million in the box office on it's first weekend alone. Since then, it has continued to draw hopeless romantics from across the globe.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were so loved by the audience in fact that they reunited just years later to make another hit romance film, You've Got Mail.