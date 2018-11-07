Why American Horror Story: Apocalypse Is One of the Best Seasons Yet

The setting of the season—after the end of the world—works well too. It connects the two seasons in a surprising way, and Ryan Murphy and the writers get to play on real-world fears. It's something that got Leslie Grossman's attention.

"The thing that freaks me out about Ryan is he's sort of a soothsayer. So, when he did bring up the nuclear war thing to me, I was like, ‘Oh god.' [Laughs.] I think it's fair to say it's on the top of everyone's mind. I think what you saw in Cult that was so interesting is, while Cult was airing, stuff had been written months prior, was sort of unfolding on the national stage. And it was freaky…Then towards the end of Cult was when the whole #MeToo thing really exploded. Cult really addresses that stuff head on. It really became about female empowerment. I've always said that Ryan is definitely psychic, so when he first told me this thing about nuclear war I was like, ‘OH GOD!' That is terrifying…Ryan seems to really be able to—he has his finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist at all times and then take that feeling and just explodes it," she previously told E! News.