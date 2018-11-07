Hailey Baldwin Wears This Season's #1 Boot Trend, Plus More Celeb-Loved Shoes

by Alanah Joseph & Samantha Haynes | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 2:51 PM
Is your inner Carrie Bradshaw dying to add a new pair of shoes to your wardrobe?
If you're planning on investing in a pretty pair of footwear, chances are you want to really get it right. The shoes, boots or heels need to be attention-grabbing. They need to relatively comfortable and versatile, so you can get as much wear out of them as possible. And, they need to say something about your personal style. Sure, you can grab staples like black over-the-knee or ankle boots, but while a go-to, they don't scream personal style.
Celebrities, with access to the best footwear in the world, have the shoes you need to reveal your style. From Hailey Baldwin's slouchy leather boot—the must-have black boot of the season—to Meghan Markle's standout pumps, Hollywood is inspiring our footwear wardrobe.
Check out our seasonal shoe guide below!
Timur Emek/GC Images
The model contrasted her tailored plaid Alexander Wang ensemble with a pair of slouchy leather boots to make the perfect Fall-time look.
Romi Heeled Boot, $75
Kashiana Boot, $229
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan opted for an elegant and simple look in this green dress. Her tortoise block heels are the perfect addition to make this look a fall style to recreate!
Lorene Suede Pumps, $138
Pulse Mid Heel Mule, $148
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The model shows us how to put a southern spin on one of our favorite boot trends in these white knee-high cowgirl boots.
Western Mid-Calf Boots, $55
HOMAGE-3KH, $280
Knee-Length Western Boots, $1,395
Gotham/GC Images
The Quantico actress makes a serious case for wearing sandals in the Fall by pairing her red belted dress with metallic gold strappy sandals.
Twist Champagne Leather, Now $90
Marcy Heel, $171
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
The singer shows us how to put an edgy twist on any Fall/Winter look with these orange metal-toed boots.
Hince Chain Ankle Boots, $150
Calamity Lace-Up Cap-Toe Boots, $1,750
Studded Lace-Up Cap-Toe Boot, $1,995
Splash News
The model's white heels are the perfect inspiration for minimalist fall time accessories!
Daria Mules, $110
Izar Mule, $350
