The Live From the Red Carpet PCAs Special is Going to Be Full of Surprises: All the Details!

Are you getting excited for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards yet? Because, we sure are!

On Wednesday, E! announced that Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will be co-hosting the Live From the Red Carpet special for this year's People's Choice Awards.

The dynamic duo will be on the red carpet at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica ahead of the special ceremony on Sunday, chatting with the night's biggest stars from finalists and presenters, to performers and any other celebs that strut their stuff on the PCAs carpet...which will actually flow directly into Barker Hanger!

They'll even be giving out a couple awards on the carpet...before the PCAs even start.

"With the acquisition of the E! People's Choice Awards, combined with our signature Live From the Red Carpet coverage, we have an exciting opportunity to create a seamless and celebratory show that is truly for the people," Jennifer Neal, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Executive Producer of Live Events at E! said in a press release.