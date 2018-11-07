Secrets We Learned About Beyoncé Through Her Mom Tina Knowles' Instagram Account

Sometimes the apple falls far from the tree.

While Beyoncé is notoriously private on social media, choosing to carefully curate her feed and offer crumbs of personal photos and news to ravenous fans, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, isn't as selective. In fact, she often offers up the whole damn cookie on her Instagram feed, which is a treasure trove filled with corny jokes, over-posting from family events and the occasional appearance from her superstar daughter, along with granddaughter, Blue Ivy.

Since joining the social media platform in August 2015, Tina has amassed 1.8 million followers, with many of them always on the look out for a Queen Bey sighting. And when Tina, 64, delivers, she really delivers, inadvertently offering fans a glimpse into the star's private side off-stage. And guess what? She's actually just like us...often embarrassed by our mom on social media.