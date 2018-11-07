Um, Did Johnny Depp ''Boil His Brain'' in a 1,000-Degree Sauna?

Johnny Depp was so dedicated to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow that he might have actually boiled his brain.

In recent months, the actor's frail-looking frame has sparked some concern for his health among fans and observers alike. Soon after the troubling fan encounters, a source told E! News that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was "healthy" and that "there is no reason to be concerned."

Now, it appears there may be a much simpler, albeit startling, explanation for his occasional inability to speak coherently and other reported issues.

According to a report, spending long hours in saunas can potentially cause brain damage, and the star is known to get into character for Jack Sparrow by rehearsing in the steam room. During a recent speaking event, the 54-year-old told fans, "Captain Jack was actually born in a sauna—my sauna. I figured this is a guy who has been on the high seas for probably all of his life, the majority of his life at least, and therefore probably dealt with a lot of inescapable heat to the brain."

At times, he claimed to even turn the heat up to it's max temperature of 1,000 degrees.