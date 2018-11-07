Sarah Silverman and More Stars Imagine How They'd Break the Internet—and Their Answers Are Hilarious

We've seen it before and we'll see it again—which celebrity will be the next one to break the internet?

Kim Kardashian did it in 2014 when she showed her bare butt on the cover of Paper Magazine. Beyoncé also did it in 2016 when she dropped her secret album Lemonade. Now, some other celebrities are taking their best shots.

E! News caught up with the stars of Ralph Breaks the Internet at the film's Los Angeles premiere to find out what they would do to break the internet.

When asked what viral trend she thinks would captivate social media on her behalf, actress Jane Lynch teased, "Oh God, just show any part of [my] body naked and that would break the internet." She continued, "People would be going 'Aaahhh! Why did she do that?!'"

Her co-star Jack McBrayer then laughed off her response.

"No, it would be a celebration," he said. "It would get a lot of hits though. You know that."