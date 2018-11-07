11 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Watching House Hunters

House Hunters, the show everyone can agree with their mothers on, is a gift that keeps on giving for judgmental TV viewers. Where else can you get a glimpse into both a stranger's home and their psyche as they tour potential dwellings, deeming certain, of questionable, things acceptable?

Airing new episodes weeknights on HGTV, House Hunters is a show that both calm and enrage viewers, depending on the couple searching for a new home. These are thoughts everyone has had while watching an episode of House Hunters or House Hunters: International, yes besides "Don't pick that one!" and "They'll be divorced soon."

1. "It's just paint. You can paint."

How many times has a buyer been turned off by the color of a room? It's an easy fix, look beyond the color of the wall!