Demi Lovato Spending Time in Sober Living Facility After Rehab

Demi Lovato is staying on track in her recovery with help from her surroundings.

The songstress, who was hospitalized for an apparent overdose in July and sought treatment in rehab after, is newly back out and about, as confirmed by recent California sightings of the 26-year-old Grammy nominee. Additionally, a source said that she is "moving around" and will not return to the home she was in before rehab. "That is still on the market and she has moved out," the insider said.

Instead, she's been splitting her time out of rehab in a few places, including at her mother's house and designer Henri Alexander Levy's house. She's been photographed and spotted with Levy as of late.

Additionally, a source confirmed the star is "also spending time at a sober living facility, where she has a great support system."

"She is taking it slowly and getting back to life one day at a time," the source said. "She's not rushing to figure out where she's going to live permanently."