Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Chrissy Teigen is so over the comments about her parenting skills, which is why she decided to clap back at a hater who attempted to criticize her for not breastfeeding.

Earlier this week, John Legend, 39, posted a photo to Instagram of his family backstage at The Voice. The sweet snap shows daughter Luna, 2, smiling at a phone while lying on a couch next to her grandma, Vilailuck Teigen. The pic also shows Chrissy, 32, at the other end of the couch, feeding son Miles, 5 months, from a bottle.

"Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice," the "All of Me" singer, who will be a coach on season 16 of the reality competition show, captioned the family photo.