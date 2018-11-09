The Refreshing Realness of Claire Foy: Anxiety, Dealing With a Disfiguring Health Scare and Watching Titanic 100 Times

Not too long ago, Claire Foy sounded fairly appalled by the idea of becoming some "celebrity."

"I don't want to get involved with that whole circuit, it's not me," the actress, then best known for starring in a BBC miniseries of Dickens' Little Dorrit, told Britain's Independent in 2011. "I've been to a couple of red-carpet events; everyone's taking your photo, and you know one person there. It feels strange, like arriving at a party with no friends in sight. Why would you do that?"

Alas, then she became Queen. Photo ops and red carpets are kinda part of the gig.

Fast-forward seven whirlwind years and Foy is fresh from an Emmy win for playing Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, she's on the big screen as astronaut Neil Armstrong's wife Jan in Damien Chazelle's First Man and next up she's doling out her own literal brand of justice as hacker-vigilante Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web, opening in theaters Friday.