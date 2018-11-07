Big Brother's Christmas Abbott Arrested for Criminal Mischief

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 10:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christmas Abbott, Mug Shot

Hillsborough Sheriff Department

Christmas Abbott has found herself in a legal situation.

E! News can confirm the former Big Brother contestant and fitness model was arrested Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

According to the Hillsborough Sheriff Department, Christmas turned herself in to police on a warrant for criminal mischief $1,000 or more.

Based on social media, Christmas appears to already be out of jail as she posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories while breastfeeding her son.

"How could I ever get enough of that sweet smile?! I literally can stare and watch him all day long just to watch him & maybe see a lil laugh or giggle. He simply lights up my heart & makes me so fulfilled!" she shared in a separate Instagram post Wednesday morning. "No teaching point on this post. Just some simple love & appreciation for my son & all that he brings into my life. There's moments that are hard as hell but countless more that are priceless."

Photos

Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Christmas Abbott

Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

According to a police report obtained by E! News, Christmas drove to a Tampa gym back in August to confront her child's father romantic partner. The police report states Christmas rammed into the women's car in the parking lot causing more than $5,000 word of damage. She also "threw a coffee cup and caused a scene." 

Because she was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident, cops declined to process her. Instead, her vehicle was seized and she was ordered to turn herself in later.

"This incident was during a very stressful and difficult time amplified by unexpected challenges and pregnancy," Christmas' rep shared with E! News. "Christmas is being proactive in her responsibility to getting this matter resolved and moving forward with her life. She is and has been, solely focused on time with her son and recovering from a difficult pregnancy and delivery."

Fans may remember The Badass Body Diet author when she appeared on season 19 of Big Brother back in 2017.

She came in third place behind winner Josh Martinez and runner-up Paul Abrahamian. Christmas is also known as the first female NASCAR pit crew member and a big-time CrossFit competitor.

TMZ was first to report the arrest. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight to Reveal PCAs Revival Show Award With Guest Tina Fey Live This Sunday!

Hilary Duff, Banks Koma

Aw! Hilary Duff Shares a Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Baby Banks

Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls Support Victoria Beckham Over Decision to Skip Reunion Tour

Donald Trump, Lil Jon

Let's Remind Donald Trump Just How Much He Knows Lil Jon

Cheryl, Liam Payne, 2018 Brit Awards

Cheryl Cole Swears Off Dating Forever After Liam Payne Split

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Is on Mission to Be the Sexiest Mom Alive

Kylie Jenner Surprised By House Filled With Roses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.