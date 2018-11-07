Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Can you believe Dream Kardashian is about to turn 2?

That's right! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter will celebrate her second birthday on Nov. 10. Ahead of the special day, the Lashed Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her baby girl in her stroller with a pacifier and an adorable hat. "Few more days until Dreams 2nd Birthday 11/10," Chyna captioned the sweet social media photo of her daughter.

Two years ago, E! News confirmed the then-couple had welcomed their baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz. via C-section.

"She is gorgeous and has tons of hair!" a source told E! News at the time.