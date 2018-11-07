Ariana Grande Keeps on "Breathin" in Dreamy New Music Video

After saying "thank u, next," Ariana Grande wants us to just keep breathin.

The 25-year-old singer dropped her latest visual off of her Sweetener album on Wednesday, the music video for her song "Breathin," directed by Hannah Lux Davis. "thank u for this beautiful visual @hannahluxdavis," Grande tweeted Wednesday. "i love u always." Grande teased the video's release over the weekend, telling her fans on social media that the visual would be dropping this week.

This new video comes just days after the release of her latest hit song, "Thank U, Next." Grande dropped the song on Saturday evening, shortly before her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson took the stage on Saturday Night Live to address their breakup. Davidson is mentioned in the track, along with Grande's exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller.