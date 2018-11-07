Driver Charged With Killing Ruthie Ann Miles' Daughter Dies of Apparent Suicide

Just eight months after Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed in a tragic car crash, the driver charged with hitting the child has been found dead.

On Tuesday, the New York Police Department told E! News the woman, Dorothy Bruns, died of apparent suicide.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding an unconscious woman around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5. Upon arriving at her Staten Island home, the authorities found the woman unconscious and unresponsive. She also had no clear signs of trauma. Emergency medical services responded to the location and pronounced the 44-year-old woman dead. The deceased was identified as Bruns.

The Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the cause of death and the investigation is still ongoing.

In March, Bruns allegedly struck both the Broadway star and her daughter at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. According to officials, both suffered "various injuries to their heads and bodies" and were taken to Methodist Hospital. Abigail was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miles' friend, Lauren Lew, was also hospitalized from the car crash and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, was killed. Another victim, a 46-year-old male, was hospitalized, as well.

According to CBS News, Bruns had a seizure behind the wheel at the time of the crash. The news outlet claimed she had a history of seizures and had been previously advised by doctors not to drive.