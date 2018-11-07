Jason Momoa's Aquaman Wax Figure Will Make You Do a Double Take

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 8:20 AM

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Momoa doesn't have a twin...or does he?!

Before Warner Bros.' Aquaman premieres in theaters Dec. 21, Madame Tussauds Orlando commissioned a new figure in the character's likeness, set to be unveiled to the public Dec. 4. "There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a selfie with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world," Madame Tussauds' James Paulding said, adding, "It's the adventure of a lifetime that only Madame Tussauds can deliver!"

Madame Tussauds Orlando released a sneak peek of the wax figure Tuesday.

Designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, the Aquaman figure is outfitted in the all-new suit designed for the movie. Momoa's character will join Orlando's "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" exhibit, where Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are all on display.

Before the newest superhero is installed, take a look at some other stars' wax figures:

Jason Momoa, Aquaman, Wax Figure

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando

Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Ed Sheeran, Wax Figure

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Steve Aoki, Wax Figures

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Beyonce, Wax Figure

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter

Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Beyonce, Wax Figure

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images

Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Kendall Jenner, Wax Figure

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Ariana Grande, Celeb Wax Figures

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Ariana Grande

Madame Tussauds does it again! Viewers can't help but "focus" on this superstar's wax figure.

Ryan Gosling

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Kylie Jenner, Madame Tussauds

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Zoe Saldana, Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Laverne Cox, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Madame Tussauds

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Shanghai Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Jason Derulo, Celeb Wax Figures

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Jason Derulo Unveiling.

Peter Dinklage, Madame Tussauds

Beck Diefenbach

Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York

Stephen Curry, Madame Tussaud

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco

Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Miley Cyrus, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Anita Bugge/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Cody Simpson, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Adele, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds

Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Anne Hathaway, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Angelina Jolie, Wax Figure

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

Jon Hamm, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Wax Figure

Press Association via AP Images

Benedict Cumberbatch

The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.

Madame Tussauds wax figure of Jennifer Lopez

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Zayn Malik,Wax Figure

Alex Huckle/Getty Images

Zayn Malik

One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.

One Direction, Madame Tussauds Wax Figures

Madame Tussauds/Splash News

One Direction

One Direction came face to face with their own waxworks at a Madame Tussauds exhibition.

Laverne Cox, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy: Madam Tussauds

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox meets her match at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Emma Watson, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson's wax doppelgänger posed in Madame Tussauds in London.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Waxworks

Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

The couple's wax figures pose for selfies at Madame Tussauds in London.

Kim Kardashian, Wax Figure

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Madame Tussauds in London premiered a figure that changes backgrounds for selfies.

Nicki Minaj, Wax Figure

PA Images/Sipa USA

Nicki Minaj

Minaj's wax figure is modeled after her "Anaconda" music video at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

Kate Winslet, Wax Figure

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

A wax figure of actress Kate Winslet is revealed during the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 13th Annual Awards Media Center And Unveiling Of Kate Winslet Wax Figure at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Kylie Minogue

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Red hot: The singer poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. 

Rihanna, Wax

Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Rihanna

RiRi's statue got the Christmas treatment at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.

Adriana Lima

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Two angels are better than one! The model unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Demi Lovato

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Demi Lovato

Singer was the latest celeb to get her own figure!

Dame Helen Mirren, Madame Tussauds

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The Dame was presented with her statue on her 70th birthday in London.

Sandra Bullock

Kris Connor/ Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

You can check out Sandra's Madame Tussauds wax figure in Washington, D.C.

Charlize Theron, Wax Figure

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Charlize Theron

Madame Tussauds unveils the award-winning star's first-ever statue in Hollywood.

Ed Sheeran, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ed Sheeran

This figurine has us seeing double!

Lorde, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Lorde

The singer tweeted her excitement over getting the Madame Tussauds treatment in 2015!

Miley Cyrus, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Miley Cyrus

The former Hannah Montana star gets her own recreation at the Venetian Las Vegas in honor of the "Wrecking Ball" music video. 

Neil Patrick Harris, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Neil Patrick Harris

Madame Tussauds gave Neil Patrick Harris the Barney Stinson treatment in honor of How I Met Your Mother.

Taylor Swift

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The "Shake It Off" singer's figure comes complete with a cheerleading uniform and pom-poms.

Jennifer Lawrence, Katniss Everdeen Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Madame Tussauds New York unveiled this figure of J.Law as her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Wax Figures

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William & Kate Middleton

Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are displayed alongside doppelgangers of his grandparents, including the reigning female British monarch, at Madame Tussauds New York.

Prince Harry, Wax Figure

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry

In honor of the royal's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their brand new likeness of the Brit hunk!

Ryan Gosling

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Even in wax, the actor is hotter than most of us!

Mark Zuckerberg

Beck Diefenbach/Madame Tussauds

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder's wax figure is barefoot.

Were you able to tell the real stars from their wax doubles?

