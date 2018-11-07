Jason Momoa's Aquaman Wax Figure Will Make You Do a Double Take

Warner Bros. Pictures
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 8:20 AM
Warner Bros. Pictures
Jason Momoa doesn't have a twin...or does he?!
Before Warner Bros.' Aquaman premieres in theaters Dec. 21, Madame Tussauds Orlando commissioned a new figure in the character's likeness, set to be unveiled to the public Dec. 4. "There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a selfie with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world," Madame Tussauds' James Paulding said, adding, "It's the adventure of a lifetime that only Madame Tussauds can deliver!"
Madame Tussauds Orlando released a sneak peek of the wax figure Tuesday.
Designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, the Aquaman figure is outfitted in the all-new suit designed for the movie. Momoa's character will join Orlando's "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" exhibit, where Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are all on display.
Before the newest superhero is installed, take a look at some other stars' wax figures:
Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.
Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds does it again! Viewers can't help but "focus" on this superstar's wax figure.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
The actress helps unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Shanghai Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.
Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
The singer jumps with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Jason Derulo Unveiling.
Beck Diefenbach
The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York
Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Anita Bugge/Getty Images
The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.
Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.
Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Press Association via AP Images
The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Alex Huckle/Getty Images
One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.
Madame Tussauds/Splash News
One Direction came face to face with their own waxworks at a Madame Tussauds exhibition.
Courtesy: Madam Tussauds
Laverne Cox meets her match at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Emma Watson's wax doppelgänger posed in Madame Tussauds in London.
Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA
The couple's wax figures pose for selfies at Madame Tussauds in London.
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
Madame Tussauds in London premiered a figure that changes backgrounds for selfies.
PA Images/Sipa USA
Minaj's wax figure is modeled after her "Anaconda" music video at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
A wax figure of actress Kate Winslet is revealed during the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 13th Annual Awards Media Center And Unveiling Of Kate Winslet Wax Figure at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Red hot: The singer poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.
Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
RiRi's statue got the Christmas treatment at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Two angels are better than one! The model unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Singer was the latest celeb to get her own figure!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Dame was presented with her statue on her 70th birthday in London.
Kris Connor/ Getty Images
You can check out Sandra's Madame Tussauds wax figure in Washington, D.C.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds unveils the award-winning star's first-ever statue in Hollywood.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
This figurine has us seeing double!
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
The singer tweeted her excitement over getting the Madame Tussauds treatment in 2015!
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
The former Hannah Montana star gets her own recreation at the Venetian Las Vegas in honor of the "Wrecking Ball" music video.
Courtesy of Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds gave Neil Patrick Harris the Barney Stinson treatment in honor of How I Met Your Mother.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
The "Shake It Off" singer's figure comes complete with a cheerleading uniform and pom-poms.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Madame Tussauds New York unveiled this figure of J.Law as her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are displayed alongside doppelgangers of his grandparents, including the reigning female British monarch, at Madame Tussauds New York.
John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images
In honor of the royal's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their brand new likeness of the Brit hunk!
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Even in wax, the actor is hotter than most of us!
Beck Diefenbach/Madame Tussauds
The Facebook founder's wax figure is barefoot.
Were you able to tell the real stars from their wax doubles?
