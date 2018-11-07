A Breaking Bad Movie? It Wouldn't Be the First TV Show to Continue This Way

The Breaking Bad world is poised to get bigger. Vince Gilligan is reportedly working on a movie set in the same universe as his hit AMC series Breaking Bad you know, the show that starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, won numerous Emmys and spawned the critically acclaimed prequel series Better Call Saul. Yeah, that Breaking Bad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the flick is poised to begin production and follow a kidnapped man on his quest for freedom. Sounds like what happened to Paul's Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Breaking Bad. The movie is operating under the title Greenbrier. No word on whether Paul or Cranston would have any involvement or in what time period the show would be set. Spoiler alert from 2013: Breaking Bad ended with Cranston's Walter White dead and Paul's Jesse Pinkman finally free from his drug lord captors and on the run, seemingly free from everything.